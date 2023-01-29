Buy Indian Bank; target of Rs 375: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Indian Bank

Indian Bank reported strong core profitability (up 28% YoY/12% QoQ), led by sharp uptick in margin at 3.7% up 54bps QoQ/71bps YoY, partly offset by higher opex, including performance-link incentive (PLI) cost of Rs1.05bn (0.35bn to be done in 4Q). The bank used margin gains to accelerate PCR to 85% and, thus, bring NNPA to a low of 1%. PAT stood strong at Rs14bn, up 100% YoY/14% QoQ, thereby delivering healthy RoA of 0.8% in 4Q. Credit growth remains relatively moderate at 14% YoY/3.5% QoQ, given the bank’s long standing strategy to focus on quality and margin vs. just growth. Deposit growth was relatively sluggish at 6%, as the bank continues to consume internal liquidity and, thus, improving LDR at 71%. This coupled with loan repricing and higher other interest income led to strong margin delivery in 3Q, though with a lag vs. peers. Asset quality continued to improve with GNPA ratio down 77bps QoQ to 6.5% due to the sharp drop in slippage run-rate as well as higher technical write-offs and sale to ARC. Amid accelerating lumpy corporate resolutions, we believe Indian Bank could be one of the key beneficiaries, particularly given its exposure to groups like ILFS and Srei.



Outlook

We expect Indian Bank to deliver healthy RoA of 0.8-1% over FY23-25E and RoE of 13- 15%. This coupled with a strong capital/provision buffer and management’s stability makes Indian Bank one of the preferred Buys among PSBs with a revised TP of Rs375 (valuing the bank now at 0.8x Dec-24 ABV vs. 0.7x earlier on).

