Buy Indian Bank; target of Rs 360: Motilal Oswal

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Indian Bank

Indian Bank (INBK) reported a PAT of INR14.5b (up 47% YoY; 11% miss), supported by 29% YoY growth in NII, while provisions came in higher as the bank created additional standard asset provisioning to strengthen its balance sheet. Margins moderated 15bp QoQ to 3.6%. Loan growth came in healthy at ~15% YoY, while deposit growth stood modest at 4%. GNPA/NNPA ratio improved 58bp/10bp QoQ to 5.95%/0.9%. This was primarily driven by the increase in recoveries and upgrades, despite elevated slippages of ~INR25b (2.6% annualized), which were influenced by a surge in MSME slippages. However, SMA book stands controlled at 0.54% of loans. We estimate FY25 RoA/RoE at 1.1%/17.1% and reiterate our Buy rating on the stock.



Outlook

We estimate FY25E RoA/RoE at 1.1%/17.1% and reiterate our Buy rating on the stock with a revised TP of INR360 (0.9x Sep’24E ABV).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Indian Bank - 09 -05 - 2023 - moti