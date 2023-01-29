Buy Indian Bank; target of Rs 340: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Indian Bank

Indian Bank (INBK) reported a 3QFY23 PAT of INR14.0b (up 102% YoY; in line), supported by healthy NII growth (up 25% YoY). Margins expanded 54bp QoQ to 3.74%. Loan growth remains healthy, while deposit growth remains modest. GNPA/NNPA ratio improved significantly by 77bp/50bp QoQ to 6.5%/1.0%, respectively. Slippages moderated sharply to INR13.1b (~1.4% annualized), while SMA book stands controlled at 0.77% of loans. We tweak our estimates as we build in higher NII and lower provisions, backed by better-than-expected asset quality delivery. We estimate FY25 RoA/RoE at 1.0%/16.1% respectively. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock.

Outlook

We estimate FY25E RoA/RoE at 1.0%/16.1%, respectively. We reiterate our Buy rating with a revised TP of INR340 (0.8x Sep’24E ABV).

