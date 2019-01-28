Buy Indian Bank; target of Rs 300: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Indian Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated January 25, 2019.
Motilal Oswal 's research report on Indian Bank
INBK reported PAT of INR1.5b, significantly below our estimate of INR3.2b due to lower other income of INR4.4b (25% miss). NII grew 6% YoY (-1% QoQ) to INR17.2b (6% below our estimate) due to higher interest reversals of INR1.8b. Margins shrank 9bp QoQ to 2.88% in the quarter. Fee income declined 10.2% QoQ to INR2.6b, while forex income was also down 8% QoQ. This, along with treasury profits of INR575m, led to a -19%/4% YoY/QoQ decline in other income. Loan book grew 15.4% YoY to INR1.7t, while deposits increased 9.4% YoY to INR2.3t. The share of RAM advances stood at 58.7% (v/s 56.2% in 3QFY18). CASA deposit growth was muted at 7.2% YoY, leading to a decline in the CASA ratio to 35.7% (v/s 36.1% in 2QFY19).
Outlook
INBK continues enjoying a strong capital position, with tier-1 of 11.2%. It is, thus, well poised to grow its loan book and benefit from the improvement in the lending environment. Maintain Buy with a revised TP of INR300 (1.0x Sep'20E ABV).
