Buy Indian Bank; target of Rs 300: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Indian Bank

INBK reported PAT of INR1.5b, significantly below our estimate of INR3.2b due to lower other income of INR4.4b (25% miss). NII grew 6% YoY (-1% QoQ) to INR17.2b (6% below our estimate) due to higher interest reversals of INR1.8b. Margins shrank 9bp QoQ to 2.88% in the quarter. Fee income declined 10.2% QoQ to INR2.6b, while forex income was also down 8% QoQ. This, along with treasury profits of INR575m, led to a -19%/4% YoY/QoQ decline in other income. Loan book grew 15.4% YoY to INR1.7t, while deposits increased 9.4% YoY to INR2.3t. The share of RAM advances stood at 58.7% (v/s 56.2% in 3QFY18). CASA deposit growth was muted at 7.2% YoY, leading to a decline in the CASA ratio to 35.7% (v/s 36.1% in 2QFY19).

Outlook

INBK continues enjoying a strong capital position, with tier-1 of 11.2%. It is, thus, well poised to grow its loan book and benefit from the improvement in the lending environment. Maintain Buy with a revised TP of INR300 (1.0x Sep'20E ABV).

