you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indian Bank; target of Rs 300: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Indian Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated January 25, 2019.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Indian Bank


INBK reported PAT of INR1.5b, significantly below our estimate of INR3.2b due to lower other income of INR4.4b (25% miss). NII grew 6% YoY (-1% QoQ) to INR17.2b (6% below our estimate) due to higher interest reversals of INR1.8b. Margins shrank 9bp QoQ to 2.88% in the quarter. Fee income declined 10.2% QoQ to INR2.6b, while forex income was also down 8% QoQ. This, along with treasury profits of INR575m, led to a -19%/4% YoY/QoQ decline in other income. Loan book grew 15.4% YoY to INR1.7t, while deposits increased 9.4% YoY to INR2.3t. The share of RAM advances stood at 58.7% (v/s 56.2% in 3QFY18). CASA deposit growth was muted at 7.2% YoY, leading to a decline in the CASA ratio to 35.7% (v/s 36.1% in 2QFY19).


Outlook


INBK continues enjoying a strong capital position, with tier-1 of 11.2%. It is, thus, well poised to grow its loan book and benefit from the improvement in the lending environment. Maintain Buy with a revised TP of INR300 (1.0x Sep'20E ABV).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 28, 2019 11:15 am

tags #Buy #Indian Bank #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

