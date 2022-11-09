 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Indian Bank; target of Rs 290: Motilal Oswal

Broker Research
Nov 09, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Indian Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 290 in its research report dated November 05, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Indian Bank

INBK reported a 2QFY23 PAT of INR12.3b (up 12% YoY; in line), supported by healthy NII growth and lower provisions. NII grew 15% YoY to INR46.8b (in line). Margin expanded by 10bp QoQ to 3.2%. NII/PPOP/PAT rose 14%/8%/ 7% YoY to INR92.2b/INR71.9b/INR24.4b in 1HFY23. Headline asset quality ratios continue to improve, with an 83bp/62bp QoQ reduction in GNPA/NNPA to 7.3%/1.5%. Slippages moderated to INR24.6b (~2.7% annualized). This, coupled with healthy recoveries and upgrades and write-offs, aided asset quality.

Outlook

We raise our FY23/FY24 PAT estimate by ~13%/7% as we build in lower provisions, backed by a better than expected asset quality. We expect a RoA/ RoE of 0.9%/15.4% in FY24. We maintain our Buy rating, with a revised TP of INR290 (0.8x FY24E ABV).
. For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Indian Bank - 07-11-2022 - moti

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Indian Bank #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Nov 9, 2022 05:59 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.