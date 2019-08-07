Buy Indian Bank; target of Rs 250: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Indian Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 250 in its research report dated August 05, 2019.
Motilal Oswal's research report on Indian Bank
1QFY20 PAT of INR3.7b (significantly ahead of estimates), was led by higher treasury gains and lower provisions of INR7.9b (v/s est. of INR10.6b). NII declined 1% YoY to INR17.8b (in-line); however, domestic margins declined 10bp QoQ to 2.9% due to 5bp increase in cost of funds. Other income grew 58% YoY led by treasury gains of INR2.0b. Total income trailed opex growth of 16% YoY, resulting in modest PPoP growth of 6% YoY. C/I ratio stood at 44.6% (v/s 46.6% in 4QFY19). Loan book grew 12% YoY (2% QoQ decline) to INR1.8t while deposits grew 15% YoY to INR2.4t. Share of the RAM advances stood at 60.5% (v/s 56.4% in 1QFY19). CASA deposit growth moderated at 3.5% YoY, leading to a decline in CASA ratio to 34.2% (v/s 35.5% in FY19).
Outlook
We have increased our other income estimates leading to ~17%/14% increase in our FY20/FY21 earnings. Thus, RoA/RoE should improve to 0.6%/11% by FY21E. Maintain Buy with a revised TP of INR250 (0.7x FY21E ABV).
