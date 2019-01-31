Buy Indian Bank; target of Rs 250: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Indian Bank

Elevated slippages & recognition of partial exposure of IL&FS as substandard led to asset quality deterioration as GNPA ratio increased ~30 bps QoQ to 7.46%. Total IL&FS exposure was at Rs 1715 crore out of which Rs 950 crore has been recognised as NPA while the remaining Rs 765 crore is standard. The bank has provided Rs 250 crore for the exposure. With elevated slippages provisions surged 152% YoY to ~Rs 974 crore Business traction remained muted as advances growth tapered down to ~12% YoY to Rs 169690 crore while deposit growth came in at 9.4% YoY at Rs 225847 largely impacted by slower CASA growth Accordingly, the bank reported a muted operational performance on the back of slow growth in NII at ~6% YoY to ~Rs 1717 crore & lower other income at ~Rs 445 crore, down ~19% YoY. PAT declined ~50% YoY to ~Rs 153 crore largely due to lower NII and elevated provisions.

Outlook

Post a slower growth phase and asset quality issue in FY19, is adequately placed to grow gradually as industry credit growth improves. With substantial IL&FS exposure recognised, the bank’s major asset quality issue seems to be over. Indian Bank with CAR of 12.67% & future fund raising plan seems to be adequately capitalised compared to its peers. With gradually improving asset quality expected, RoE is seen to reach ~8%. We remain marginally positive on the stock considering reasonable valuations even after factoring high NPA. We assign target price of Rs 250 valuing at target multiple of ~1.0x FY20E ABV (not rated since one year). We maintain our BUY recommendation.

