    Buy Indian Bank; target of Rs 190: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital is bullish on Indian Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 190 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

    May 17, 2022 / 06:12 PM IST
     
     
    Arihant Capital's research report on Indian Bank


    Indian Bank has posted profit of INR 984 cr (-42% YoY/+43% QoQ), led by 23% sequential decline in provisions and tax reversal of INR 161 cr. Despite 4% QoQ growth in advances, NII for the quarter decreased by 3% QoQ while it grew by 28% on YoY basis. Other income declined marginally by 0.5% YoY and grew by 1% QoQ to INR 1,573 cr. Core fee income growth of the bank was strong at 23% YoY/22% QoQ to INR 813 cr. Operating expenses growth was higher at 22% YoY/16% QoQ due to 39% YoY increase in employee expenses as the bank has provided for the entire pension liability provision of INR 465 cr. As a result, cost to income ratio of the bank increased from 44.8% to 53% on QoQ basis. Operating profit growth was lower at 15% YoY/-17% QoQ at INR 2,738 cr was impacted due to higher cost ratio. NIM of the bank moderated by 16bps QoQ at 2.9% due to 19bps QoQ decline in yield on advances.


    Outlook


    However, due to elevated slippages and higher restructuring book of 4.7%, we need to keep watch on asset quality. At CMP of INR 155, it is trading at cheaper valuation of 0.4x P/ABV to its FY24E. We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a target price of INR 190, based on 0.5x FY24E ABV of INR 380.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Broker Research
    first published: May 17, 2022 06:08 pm
