Buy Indian Bank; target of Rs 185: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Indian Bank
INBK reported a steady 4QFY22, with net profit up QoQ, aided by lower provisions and tax reversal, even as it provided for the entire pension liability. NIM moderated, while business growth showed a healthy traction. Asset quality ratios improved. However, slippages and restructured book at ~4.7% of loans remains elevated. The bank carries 90% PCR on a Retail account, where it has an exposure of INR8.5b, which slipped in 4QFY22.
Outlook
We cut our FY23/FY24 PAT estimate by ~6% each as we revise our credit cost and tax assumptions. We estimate a FY24 RoA/RoE of 0.8%/13.6%. We maintain our Buy rating.
