    Buy Indian Bank; target of Rs 185: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Indian Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 185 in its research report dated May 12, 2022.

    May 15, 2022 / 10:12 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Indian Bank


    INBK reported a steady 4QFY22, with net profit up QoQ, aided by lower provisions and tax reversal, even as it provided for the entire pension liability. NIM moderated, while business growth showed a healthy traction. Asset quality ratios improved. However, slippages and restructured book at ~4.7% of loans remains elevated. The bank carries 90% PCR on a Retail account, where it has an exposure of INR8.5b, which slipped in 4QFY22.


    Outlook


    We cut our FY23/FY24 PAT estimate by ~6% each as we revise our credit cost and tax assumptions. We estimate a FY24 RoA/RoE of 0.8%/13.6%. We maintain our Buy rating.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Indian Bank #Motilal Oswal #recommendation
    first published: May 15, 2022 10:12 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.