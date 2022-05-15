Buy Indian Bank; target of Rs 185: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Indian Bank

INBK reported a steady 4QFY22, with net profit up QoQ, aided by lower provisions and tax reversal, even as it provided for the entire pension liability. NIM moderated, while business growth showed a healthy traction. Asset quality ratios improved. However, slippages and restructured book at ~4.7% of loans remains elevated. The bank carries 90% PCR on a Retail account, where it has an exposure of INR8.5b, which slipped in 4QFY22.

Outlook

We cut our FY23/FY24 PAT estimate by ~6% each as we revise our credit cost and tax assumptions. We estimate a FY24 RoA/RoE of 0.8%/13.6%. We maintain our Buy rating.

