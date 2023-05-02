English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy IndiaMART; target of Rs 6290: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on IndiaMART recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6290 in its research report dated April 28, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 02, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST
    buy

    buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on IndiaMART

    INMART delivered a strong performance in 4QFY23, with revenue up 33.5% YoY and 6.9% QoQ (in line). Collections grew 48% YoY to INR4.2b (4Q seasonality), suggesting good visibility of revenue growth for FY24. Deferred revenue rose 28% YoY to INR11.6b, which should support ~26% revenue growth in FY24, despite a high base of FY23. Paying subscriber additions (up 8.7k QoQ) were good. The EBITDA margin declined 330bp QoQ (in-line), primarily due to the impact of annual wage hikes, front-loaded incentives paid on higher collections.

    Outlook

    While we upgrade our numbers on good performance and outlook, we reduce our earnings estimates to adjust for minority interest outgo. We value INMART on a DCF basis to arrive at a TP of INR6,290 (a potential upside of 17%), assuming 12% WACC, and a 6% terminal growth rate, implying 39x FY25E EPS. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    IndiaMART - 28 -04 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #IndiaMart #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 2, 2023 03:04 pm