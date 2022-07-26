Buy Indiamart; target of Rs 5439: YES Securities

YES Securities' research report on Indiamart

Slippages rise sequentially driven by restructured book slippages while recoveries and upgrades decline: Gross NPA additions had amounted to Rs 20.88bn during 4QFY22, implying a sequential rise of Rs 1.6bn in 1QFY23. Recoveries and upgrades amounted to Rs 6.04bn in 1QFY23, implying a sequential decline of Rs 3.9bn. Credit costs for the quarter amounted to 50 bps on non-annualised basis but management stuck to a guidance of 120-150 bps annualised credit costs, which is a planning cycle 5 aspiration. The slippages from restructured book amounted to Rs 9.21bn for the quarter. The restructured book itself declined from 2.6% of loan book to 2.1% of loan book on sequential basis, with management stating that it would run down 70% of this book by the end of the current financial year.

Outlook

We maintain BUY on the stock with revised target price of Rs 5,439 /share, based on DCF based valuation. Trades at PER of 30.0x on FY24E EPS.

