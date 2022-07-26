Buy Indiamart; target of Rs 5439: YES Securities

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

YES Securities' research report on Indiamart

Slippages rise sequentially driven by restructured book slippages while recoveries and upgrades decline: Gross NPA additions had amounted to Rs 20.88bn during 4QFY22, implying a sequential rise of Rs 1.6bn in 1QFY23. Recoveries and upgrades amounted to Rs 6.04bn in 1QFY23, implying a sequential decline of Rs 3.9bn. Credit costs for the quarter amounted to 50 bps on non-annualised basis but management stuck to a guidance of 120-150 bps annualised credit costs, which is a planning cycle 5 aspiration. The slippages from restructured book amounted to Rs 9.21bn for the quarter. The restructured book itself declined from 2.6% of loan book to 2.1% of loan book on sequential basis, with management stating that it would run down 70% of this book by the end of the current financial year.

Outlook

We maintain BUY on the stock with revised target price of Rs 5,439 /share, based on DCF based valuation. Trades at PER of 30.0x on FY24E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Indiamart - 250722 -yes