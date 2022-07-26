English
    Buy Indiamart; target of Rs 5439: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Indiamart has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5439 in its research report date July 22, 2022.

    July 26, 2022

    YES Securities' research report on Indiamart


    Slippages rise sequentially driven by restructured book slippages while recoveries and upgrades decline: Gross NPA additions had amounted to Rs 20.88bn during 4QFY22, implying a sequential rise of Rs 1.6bn in 1QFY23. Recoveries and upgrades amounted to Rs 6.04bn in 1QFY23, implying a sequential decline of Rs 3.9bn. Credit costs for the quarter amounted to 50 bps on non-annualised basis but management stuck to a guidance of 120-150 bps annualised credit costs, which is a planning cycle 5 aspiration. The slippages from restructured book amounted to Rs 9.21bn for the quarter. The restructured book itself declined from 2.6% of loan book to 2.1% of loan book on sequential basis, with management stating that it would run down 70% of this book by the end of the current financial year.


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY on the stock with revised target price of Rs 5,439 /share, based on DCF based valuation. Trades at PER of 30.0x on FY24E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 26, 2022
