Buy IndiaMART; target of Rs 3640: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on IndiaMART

IndiaMART (INMART) delivered a strong 1QFY24 performance, with revenue rising 26% YoY/5% QoQ (in line). Collections jumped 26% YoY to INR3.2b, suggesting healthy visibility of revenue growth in FY24. Deferred revenue rose 25% YoY to INR12b, which should support ~25% YoY revenue growth in FY24E, despite a high base of FY23. EBITDA margin expanded 280bp QoQ (230bp beat), driven by lower other expenses and stable employee costs. With INMART’s sales investments behind, it is expected to witness healthy margin recovery going forward. It has also taken price revisions for new customers in its lower most offering, which should translate into incremental ARPU over the next 1.0-1.5 years as the customers transition to new prices. Management remains confident of achieving the 30% quarterly margin level again by end-FY24. We believe INMART should benefit from price hikes and operating leverage over FY23-25E and estimate an EBITDA margin of 29.4%/31.8% for FY24/FY25. This, in turn, should drive a 36% PAT CAGR (excluding a one-time gain) over FY23-25E.

Outlook

We have raised our FY24/25E earnings by ~6-7% led by strong revenue and robust margin performance. We value INMART on a DCF basis to arrive at our TP of INR3,640, assuming 12% WACC, and a 6% terminal growth rate. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.

