    Buy IndiaMart InterMesh; target of Rs 5500: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on IndiaMart InterMesh has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5500 in its research report dated May 23, 2022.

    May 24, 2022 / 01:48 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on IndiaMart InterMesh


    After adding ~13,000 (net) paying suppliers in Q4 FY22, IndiaMart has seen strong traction in subscriber additions and guided to adding ~8,000-9,000 paying suppliers a quarter in FY23 (earlier, ~5,000-6,000). The churn rate has stabilised at pre-Covid levels. Like Q4 FY22, the next quarter (Q1 FY23) will see high costs and margins will be impacted, then gradually improve. With the recent fall in the stock price, we find the valuation attractive and revisit the stock with a Buy rating and a TP of Rs5,500 (based on DCF basis, assuming 12% WACC & 6% terminal growth rate, implied PE of 45x FY24 EPS). We maintain our positive stance based on greater assurance, given growth in deferred revenue (reported 25% y/y in FY22); strong cash collections (reported 32% y/y growth in FY22); gradual economic recovery leading to better business conditions and healthy, ~Rs20bn, cash reserves.



    Outlook


    We revisit the stock with a Buy rating and a target of Rs5,500.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #IndiaMart InterMesh #Recommendations
    first published: May 24, 2022 01:48 pm
