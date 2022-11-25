English
    Buy IndiaMart InterMesh; target of Rs 5500: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on IndiaMart InterMesh has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5500 in its research report dated November 23, 2022.

    Anand Rathi's research report on IndiaMart InterMesh


    We recently met the IndiaMart management. 1) With ~38% of India’s MSMEs using the internet for business (vs 90% in China), e-classifieds holds substantial growth potential, 2)Focus on growing collections at a 20% CAGR ahead, 3) FY23 margins should be ~28-28.5% and expand from next year with revenue growth. We see value in the stock owing to network-effect, healthy cash-flows, negative working capital, asset-light model and healthy cash balance of Rs20bn (15% of market cap).



    Outlook


    We retain our Buy rating and introduce FY25e, with a TP of Rs5,500 (based on DCF, an implied PE of 40x FY25e EPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

