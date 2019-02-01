App
Union Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indiabulls Housing Finance; target of Rs 900: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Indiabulls Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated February 01, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Indiabulls Housing Finance


PAT declined 15% YoY (-6% QoQ) to INR9.9b (3% miss) in a quarter characterized by tepid loan growth and stable asset quality. Management adopted a cautious stance on disbursements, which were at INR39b. AUM grew 16% YoY to INR1.24t. However, IHFL sold down loans worth ~INR120b in the quarter and booked income of ~INR5.5b on the same. Management guided for 20-25% of AUM growth and 10-15% balance sheet growth over the near term. Incrementally, loan assignments will be a key source of generating and maintaining balance sheet liquidity. IHFL reduced its exposure to sub-3 month CPs - it was down from 12% to 3% YoY. Management targets to limit its share to 5% of total borrowings. Asset quality was stable, with stage 3 loans at 79bp and coverage ratio of 25%. Credit costs of INR3.08b came in higher than our estimate of INR750m, as the company made one-time provision of INR3.3b on its Supertech exposure, although it is a standard asset. In addition, the Palais Royale project, which is an NPL, has witnessed initial signs of recovery - IHFL received INR2b in Jan'19 and expects a similar amount annually over the next four years.


Outlook


However, AUM growth has come off significantly and the recovery is expected to be very gradual. We expect 14% AUM CAGR over FY19-21. PAT run-rate could be volatile, given the lumpy nature of upfronting of assignment income. We cut our estimates by up to 5% for FY19/20. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR900 (1.8x Dec'20E BVPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 1, 2019 03:13 pm

tags #Buy #Indiabulls Housing Finance #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

