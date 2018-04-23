App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 23, 2018 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indiabulls Housing Finance; target of Rs 1600: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Indiabulls Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1600 in its research report dated April 20, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Indiabulls Housing Finance


Indiabulls Housing Finance’s (IHFL) Q4FY18 earnings stood lower than estimates as the company continues to shore up coverage (floating provision at 80bps, aims to take it to 100bps). Going forward, we expect four triggers for RoE improvement, viz: a) sustained AUM growth of 30% plus (AUM grew >34% YoY in Q4FY18);

Outlook

We believe fundamentals are on strong footing with increasing market share in rising demand environment. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with TP of INR1,600 (3.9x FY20E P/ABV).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #Edelweiss #Indiabulls Housing Finance #Recommendations

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

