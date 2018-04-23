Buy Indiabulls Housing Finance; target of Rs 1600: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Indiabulls Housing Finance

Indiabulls Housing Finance’s (IHFL) Q4FY18 earnings stood lower than estimates as the company continues to shore up coverage (floating provision at 80bps, aims to take it to 100bps). Going forward, we expect four triggers for RoE improvement, viz: a) sustained AUM growth of 30% plus (AUM grew >34% YoY in Q4FY18);

Outlook

We believe fundamentals are on strong footing with increasing market share in rising demand environment. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with TP of INR1,600 (3.9x FY20E P/ABV).

