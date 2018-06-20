App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 05:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indiabulls Housing Finance; target of Rs 1600: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Indiabulls Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1600 in its research report dated June 18, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Indiabulls Housing Finance


We hosted an “Investors Day” with top management of Indiabulls Housing Finance (IHFL) to get insight into the company’s business dynamics and strategic plans. The interaction with management reinforced our conviction on the strong credit framework and risk management practices at IHFL. Moreover, the thrust on digitisation and productivity improvement coupled with emerging opportunities indicates that IHFL is making strides towards its FY20 targets (loan CAGR of >25%, cost/income <10%, and credit cost of <50bps). Given rising demand for housing finance and the company’s stringent risk mitigants and strong track record, execution risks are minimal in our view. Maintain ‘BUY’.


Outlook


IHFL is envisaged to sustain superior return ratios—RoA and RoE of 2.8% and >30%—riding optimal product strategy with stringent risk mitigants, stable franchise and high liquidity. The stock is trading at 2.8x FY20 P/BV. Maintain ‘BUY/SO’.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 20, 2018 05:37 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Indiabulls Housing Finance #Recommendations

