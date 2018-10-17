App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indiabulls Housing Finance; target of Rs 1150: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Indiabulls Housing Finance has recommended Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1150 in its research report dated October 16, 2018.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Indiabulls Housing Finance


Indiabulls Housing Finance's (IHFL) PAT grew 21% YoY (-1% QoQ) to INR10.4b (3% miss) in a quarter characterized by robust loan growth, some margin pressure and stable asset quality. AUM increased 29% YoY to INR1.29t, driven by disbursement growth of 23% YoY to INR110b. IHFL sold down loans worth INR34.7b during the quarter, with another INR80b sell-downs planned for 2HFY19. While management has guided to 20% YoY AUM growth for FY19, our AUM growth estimate for FY19 is 16% YoY given the fact that AUM has grown only 5% over Mar-Sep 2018.


Outlook


However, given the slow start to the year in terms of AUM growth, we cut our EPS estimates by 6-9% for FY19/20 and accordingly our TP by 6%. In addition, any steps taken by the regulator addressing ALM and other concerns could have a bearing on our estimates/TP. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR1,150 (2.4x Sep’20E BV).


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 17, 2018 03:18 pm

tags #Buy #Indiabulls Housing Finance #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

