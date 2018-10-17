Buy Indiabulls Housing Finance; target of Rs 1150: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Indiabulls Housing Finance

Indiabulls Housing Finance's (IHFL) PAT grew 21% YoY (-1% QoQ) to INR10.4b (3% miss) in a quarter characterized by robust loan growth, some margin pressure and stable asset quality. AUM increased 29% YoY to INR1.29t, driven by disbursement growth of 23% YoY to INR110b. IHFL sold down loans worth INR34.7b during the quarter, with another INR80b sell-downs planned for 2HFY19. While management has guided to 20% YoY AUM growth for FY19, our AUM growth estimate for FY19 is 16% YoY given the fact that AUM has grown only 5% over Mar-Sep 2018.

Outlook

However, given the slow start to the year in terms of AUM growth, we cut our EPS estimates by 6-9% for FY19/20 and accordingly our TP by 6%. In addition, any steps taken by the regulator addressing ALM and other concerns could have a bearing on our estimates/TP. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR1,150 (2.4x Sep’20E BV).

