App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy India Grid Trust; target of Rs 96: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on India Grid Trust has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 96 in its research report dated July 26, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Securities's research report on India Grid Trust


India Grid Trust (Indigrid) reported Q1FY19 Distribution per Unit (DPU) of Rs3/unit which was in line with expectations and the Trust remains on track to deliver its FY19E DPU guidance of Rs12/unit. We reiterate our BUY rating with target price of Rs110. Our target price is based on discounting the Distribution per Unit (DPU) of cash flows from the InvIT over the residual life of assets post FY18 at a cost of equity of 11% and assumes injection of another 7 assets into Indigrid over FY19- 22E through 3 incremental tranches of fund raising funded by a 51:49 mix of equity and debt.


Outlook


Depending on the nature of underlying assets, they may or may not have a finite life. Hence, for an investor, who buys an InvIT unit today, the IRR return would be a function of the residual cash flows from the underlying assets which flows to the InvIT. However, an Investment Manager for an InvIT has the option of extending the life of the InvIT by bringing in new assets from time to time, by seeking approval of the existing Unit holders and structuring the funding of such acquisitions through a mix of debt and equity at the InvIT level. Hence, we prefer to look at valuations after factoring in the proposed asset injections.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 01:02 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Securities #India Grid Trust #Recommendations

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.