you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 09:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy India Grid Trust; target of Rs 110: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on India Grid Trust recommended Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 110 in its research report dated May 28, 2018.

ICICI Directs research report on India Grid Trust


India Grid Trust (Indigrid) is an infrastructure investment trust (“InvIT”) established to own inter-state power transmission assets in India. We initiate coverage on Indigrid with a BUY rating and target price of Rs110 (includes Rs2/unit as residual cash as of March 2018). Our target price is based on discounting the Distribution per Unit (DPU) of cash flows from the InvIT over the residual life of assets post FY18 at a cost of equity of 11% and assumes injection of another 8 assets into Indigrid over FY19-22E through 3 incremental tranches of fund raising funded by a 51:49 mix of equity and debt. Based on incremental dilution at Rs100 for balance 3 tranches of asset additions, we expect the IRR returns of the Indigrid Trust to reach ~12% by FY22E (this assumes Rs100/unit as the initial outgo). Our calculation also assumes inclusion of a terminal value for each asset considering perpetual growth rate of 2%, cost of equity 12%, cost of debt of 8.5% and 50% capital gearing. At current levels, the Trust unit offers an attractive cash yield of 12.6%, 14.0% and 14.6% over FY19-21E, respectively, assuming a 100% pay out of the Net Distributable Cash Flow (NDCF) every year.

Outlook
Based on our assumptions of balance 3 rounds of asset injections to be completed by FY22E, we value Indigrid with a target price of Rs110/share, which includes Rs2/share for residual cash at Indigrid, as of March 2018 (FY18 closing cash less DPU payout of Rs3/unit post March 2018). We have assumed a cost of equity of 11% to discount the DPUs over the life of the asset based on incremental DPU post March 2018.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 6, 2018 09:10 am

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #India Grid Trust #Recommendations

