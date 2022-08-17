English
    Buy India Glycols; target of Rs 1056: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital is bullish on India Glycols has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1056 in its research report dated August 16, 2022.

    August 17, 2022 / 05:13 PM IST
     
     
    Arihant Capital's research report on India Glycols


    India Glycols Ltd (IGL) reported strong numbers, Q1FY23 revenue stood at INR 808cr (+24.2% YoY/+25.8% QoQ); below our estimates of INR 816cr. Gross Profit stood at INR 277Cr (+40% YoY/-0.9% QoQ), Gross margins increased by 286 bps to 14.9% vs 12.0% in Q1FY22. The margin improvement mainly because of raw material cost decreased in terms of sales. The raw material cost in terms of sales stood at 65.7% vs 69.6% in Q1FY22. EBITDA stood at INR 63cr (+13.8% YoY/-21.5% QoQ); below our estimates of INR 67cr. EBITDA margin decreased by 71 bps to 7.7% vs 8.4% in Q1FY22. PAT stood at INR 28cr and PAT Margin stood at 3.4% vs -5.9% in Q1FY22.



    Outlook


    We have a “BUY’ rating at a TP of INR 1,056 per share; valued at PE multiple 10.9x and its FY24E EPS of INR 100.6; an upside of 32.2%.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    India Glycols - 160822 - arih

    first published: Aug 17, 2022 05:13 pm
