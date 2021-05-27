Buy IIFL Wealth; target of Rs 1500: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on IIFL Wealth

PAT grew 7% QoQ to INR1.03b (8% beat) in 4QFY21. The beat was driven largely by higher-than-expected TBR income. Core revenue (excluding other income) was largely flat at INR9.2b and PAT was up ~87% YoY to INR3.7b in FY21. Excluding the impact of other income, core operating profit was also flat YoY at INR3.5b.



Outlook

However, yields are still sub-par. In 4QFY21, net flows have been encouraging. We keep our estimates largely unchanged. Buy with a TP of INR1,500/share (25x FY23E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More