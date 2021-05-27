MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Don't miss an exciting session on Smart Innovations Driving Consumer Goods today at 2:30pm. Register now:
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy IIFL Wealth; target of Rs 1500: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on IIFL Wealth recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1500 in its research report dated May 20, 2021.

Broker Research
May 27, 2021 / 01:39 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on IIFL Wealth


PAT grew 7% QoQ to INR1.03b (8% beat) in 4QFY21. The beat was driven largely by higher-than-expected TBR income. Core revenue (excluding other income) was largely flat at INR9.2b and PAT was up ~87% YoY to INR3.7b in FY21. Excluding the impact of other income, core operating profit was also flat YoY at INR3.5b.



Outlook


However, yields are still sub-par. In 4QFY21, net flows have been encouraging. We keep our estimates largely unchanged. Buy with a TP of INR1,500/share (25x FY23E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #IIFL Wealth #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: May 27, 2021 01:39 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.