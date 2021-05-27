MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy IIFL Wealth Management: target of Rs 1527: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on IIFL Wealth Management recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1527 in its research report dated May 21, 2021.

Broker Research
May 27, 2021 / 03:46 PM IST
An Edelweiss research report for Q4FY21 says road tonnage continued to improve, evident in e-way bill generation (up 6% QoQ) and improved core trucking rentals. “We estimate tonnage would increase by three–five percent for truckers. Asset-light plays Mahindra Logistics and TCI Express remain our preferred picks due to their ability to scale up/down as the environment demands,” the report said. Edelweiss is bullish on Blue Dart Express due to the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and its leaner cost structure. It has retained a ‘buy’ call on Mahindra Logistics, TCI Express and Blue Dart Express.

An Edelweiss research report for Q4FY21 says road tonnage continued to improve, evident in e-way bill generation (up 6% QoQ) and improved core trucking rentals. “We estimate tonnage would increase by three–five percent for truckers. Asset-light plays Mahindra Logistics and TCI Express remain our preferred picks due to their ability to scale up/down as the environment demands,” the report said. Edelweiss is bullish on Blue Dart Express due to the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and its leaner cost structure. It has retained a ‘buy’ call on Mahindra Logistics, TCI Express and Blue Dart Express.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Securities research report on IIFL Wealth Management


IIFL Wealth & Asset Management (IIFLW) reported Q4FY21 consolidated PAT of Rs1.03bn (up 5% QoQ) thereby exiting FY21 with PAT of Rs3.7bn (in line with our expectations). Earnings were characterised by continued build-up of recurring revenue assets (up 13% QoQ / 63% YoY), sustained traction in IIFL One (8% QoQ), and an uptick in transactional revenues too, more than offsetting elevated variable costs and lower return on loans. IIFLW stayed put on its strategic business priorities focusing on revenue and cost efficiency and capital rationalisation. There is improved visibility on steady retention rates, AUM growth at a CAGR of >15% for FY21-FY23E and ‘cost to income’ at 51-53%, which will support earnings CAGR of >15% over FY21-FY23E and scale up RoEs to 17% by FY23E.



Outlook


Maintain BUY with a revised target price of Rs 1,527 (assigning 27x FY23E earnings, earlier Rs 1,487).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Securities #IIFL Wealth Management #Recommendations
first published: May 27, 2021 03:46 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.