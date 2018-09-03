App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IGPL; target of Rs 647: Nalanda Securities

Nalanda Securities bullish on IGPL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 647 in its research report dated August 30, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Nalanda Securities' research report on IGPL


With strong demand of Phthalic Anhydride(PAN) growing at 6-7% annually in the domestic market, the company plans to increase its capacity by 53,000 MTPA via brownfield expansion to 2,28,110 MTPA from the current 1,75,110 MTPA. We believe at optimum utilization levels, the company will generate incremental revenue of INR 450-500 crore. This expansion will provide strong visibility of the company in the domestic Phthalic Anhydride(PAN) market. We expect the PAN demand to grow in the range of 6-7% coupled with strong demand from the key end user industries like Plasticizers or PVC which is growing at 7-8% annually.


Outlook


IGPL is the largest manufacturer of PAN in India and with expansion and strong demand we expect the company to capture the imports market in India. We value using average of DCF & EV/EBITDA and arrive at a target price of INR 647 per share, thereby, representing a potential upside of 34.8% from current valuations.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 03:54 pm

tags #Buy #IGPL #Nalanda Securities #Recommendations

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.