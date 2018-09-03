Buy IGPL; target of Rs 647: Nalanda Securities

Nalanda Securities' research report on IGPL

With strong demand of Phthalic Anhydride(PAN) growing at 6-7% annually in the domestic market, the company plans to increase its capacity by 53,000 MTPA via brownfield expansion to 2,28,110 MTPA from the current 1,75,110 MTPA. We believe at optimum utilization levels, the company will generate incremental revenue of INR 450-500 crore. This expansion will provide strong visibility of the company in the domestic Phthalic Anhydride(PAN) market. We expect the PAN demand to grow in the range of 6-7% coupled with strong demand from the key end user industries like Plasticizers or PVC which is growing at 7-8% annually.

Outlook

IGPL is the largest manufacturer of PAN in India and with expansion and strong demand we expect the company to capture the imports market in India. We value using average of DCF & EV/EBITDA and arrive at a target price of INR 647 per share, thereby, representing a potential upside of 34.8% from current valuations.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.