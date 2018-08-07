App
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 05:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IG Petrochemicals; target of Rs 662: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on IG Petrochemicals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 662 in its research report dated August 02, 2018.

KR Choksey's research report on IG Petrochemicals

The company reported top line for the quarter at INR 3509 mn which was up 19% YoY and 12% QoQ driven mainly by higher realizations and increased demand from the end user segment. EBIDTA during the quarter stood at INR 847 mn (+20% YoY; +33% QoQ) with OPM at 24.1% improving by 34 bps YoY and 377 bps QoQ.

Outlook

On valuation front, the company currently trades at a trailing P/E of 9.7x. At the CMP of INR 466/share, we value the company at two year forward P/E of 10x and arrive at a target price of INR 662/ share resulting into an upside of 42%. We assign an “BUY” rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 7, 2018 05:32 pm

tags #Buy #IG Petrochemicals #KR Choksey #Recommendations

