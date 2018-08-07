Buy IG Petrochemicals; target of Rs 662: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on IG Petrochemicals

The company reported top line for the quarter at INR 3509 mn which was up 19% YoY and 12% QoQ driven mainly by higher realizations and increased demand from the end user segment. EBIDTA during the quarter stood at INR 847 mn (+20% YoY; +33% QoQ) with OPM at 24.1% improving by 34 bps YoY and 377 bps QoQ.

Outlook

On valuation front, the company currently trades at a trailing P/E of 9.7x. At the CMP of INR 466/share, we value the company at two year forward P/E of 10x and arrive at a target price of INR 662/ share resulting into an upside of 42%. We assign an “BUY” rating on the stock.

