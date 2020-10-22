172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-iex-target-of-rs-245-motilal-oswal-5999611.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 07:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IEX; target of Rs 245: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on IEX recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 245 in its research report dated October 21, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on IEX


IEX's result highlights the benefit of higher electricity volumes, which led to an 8% YoY rise in S/A EBITDA (in-line) in 2QFY21. However, S/A PAT was down 4% YoY on account of higher depreciation, lower other income, and a higher tax rate. The launch of Real-Time Market (RTM) has kicked off well, with the product adding 2.3BUs in 2Q. With IEX's expected entry into Longer Duration Contracts (LDCs) and its competitive positioning, we expect market share gains to continue for the company within the Short-Term (ST) Market. This would lead to a 20% EPS CAGR over FY21-23. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR245/sh based on 30x Sep'22 EPS.


Outlook


Given the strong growth and high return profile (RoE of ~45%), the stock trades attractively at 23x FY23E EPS. Maintain Buy, with target price of INR245/sh at 30x Sep'22 EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 22, 2020 07:14 pm

tags #Buy #IEX #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

