    Buy IDFC First Bank; target of Rs 70: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on IDFC First Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 70 in its research report dated October 23, 2022.

    October 26, 2022 / 05:27 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on IDFC First Bank


    IDFC First Bank was formed by the merger of the erstwhile IDFC Bank and Capital First in 2018. Retailisation of its business has been the key focus. Retail funded assets form 66% of total funded assets • Branch network is at 670 as on September 2022.


    Outlook


    We retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value IDFC First Bank at ~1.8x FY24E ABV to arrive at revised target price of Rs 70 per share.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    #Buy #ICICI Direct #IDFC First Bank #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 26, 2022 05:27 pm
