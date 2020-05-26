App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IDFC First Bank; target of Rs 23: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on IDFC First Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 23 in its research report dated May 26, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on IDFC First Bank


Amid Covid, the bank offered moratorium to customers as per regulatory requirement. Customers with ~35% of advances opted for the same. Provision was at Rs 679 crore, including Rs 225 crore related to Covid-19. Out of remaining normalised provision of Rs 454 crore, Rs 349 crore is for retail loans and Rs 105 crore pertains to wholesale loans. Asset quality saw QoQ improvement with GNPA, NNPA ratio improving ~23 bps, ~29 bps to 2.60% 0.94%, respectively.



Outlook


However, in current scenario, substantial exposure to SME segment makes it prone to near asset quality concerns. Capital raised provides improved ability to absorb any near term shocks but delays return ratio target. Revising earnings estimate by factoring the current scenario, we value the bank at ~0.75x FY22E ABV with a revised TP of Rs 23. Maintain BUY.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

Read More
First Published on May 26, 2020 01:43 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #IDFC First Bank #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus threatens Chinese traditions of chopsticks and family-style meals

Coronavirus threatens Chinese traditions of chopsticks and family-style meals

Here's all you need to know about Kerala's new liquor app BevQ

Here's all you need to know about Kerala's new liquor app BevQ

Now, Swiggy launches liquor delivery in Odisha

Now, Swiggy launches liquor delivery in Odisha

most popular

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.