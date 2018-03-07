App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 07, 2018 06:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICRA; target of Rs 4359: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on ICRA has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4359 in its research report dated February 21, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on ICRA

Q3 PAT at Rs 6.3 bn beat our estimate of Rs 5.7 bn mainly due to lower-than-expected losses at Mundra UMPP on improving operational metrics. Up-to-mark performance by coal companies (EBITDA up 55% YoY) helped to partially offset Mundra losses and one-off at Maithon plant. Renewables posted steady growth with EBITDA at Rs 14.6 bn in YTDFY18. Net debt as of Dec'17 stood at Rs 463 bn (leverage of 2.7x), with management targeting to reduce it to 2x through divesting non-core assets.

Outlook

With robust structural shift towards debt market, we estimate 18% PAT CAGR over FY17-20E. We maintain ‘BUY’ with DCF-based TP of INR4,359, factoring in 15% growth in first three years, 14% in next five and declining to terminal rate of 5%.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Icra #Recommendations

