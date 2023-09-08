Buy ICRA Limited; target of Rs 6700: YES Securities

Buy

ICRA’s full participation in the extant ratings cycle has been a function 1) reorganization of ratings team structure with sharpened sectoral rigor, 2) restructuring of business development team on lines of key sectors, 3) strong ratings performance and timely actions, 4) focus on remunerative and appropriate pricing/yields, and 5) inherent strength (leading market position) in faster growing sectors (Financial incl. Securitization, and Infra) and Bond Ratings (issuances have increased in recent quarters). After tuning around in FY22 (10% growth v/s 13% de-growth in FY21), ICRA’s ratings revenue growth has kept on strengthening (14% growth in FY23 and 16% growth in Q1 FY24). An evolved business approach (focus on revenue share and not volume share), raising of pricing threshold (aligned to ratings quality) across sectors/customers and transmission of employee cost inflation has also aided growth. As typically witnessed during ratings upcycle, the share of initial rating fees (IRF) has started to inch-up. With momentum in Financial and Infrastructure Sectors to continue and possibility of private capex picking-up and rates declining (triggering refinance business) in 12-18 months, the ratings growth should sustain. ICRA’s ESG offerings are ready, and it would be soon applying to SEBI under the prescribed set-up of separate entity. The subsequent go-to-market would create additional revenue opportunity.

Outlook

Based on our management interaction, we believe that ICRA’s soft performance of Q1 FY24 is not reflective of its likely full-year performance. Over next two years, we see sustained strong growth in ratings, healthy albeit moderated growth in Analytics and reasonable margin expansion. At consol level, we estimate 14%/17%/18% CAGR in Revenue/EBITDA/PAT over FY23-25 and RoE expansion of 2 ppt despite significant accretion of BS liquidity

