Buy ICICI Securities; target of Rs 970: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Securities

ISEC is under transition, whereby the company is implementing several strategic initiatives across segments to emerge as a comprehensive financial solutions provider across customer cohorts. - The margin norms, the last leg of which was implemented from 1st Sep'21, impacted ISEC's market share. These norms are now behind and the cash volumes have started trending higher (Oct'21 cash ADTO for the industry was higher by 16% MoM). Momentum in client acquisition is expected to continue as ~10m individuals will get added to India's working population annually. For ISEC, 50-60% of incremental customers are in the age bracket of 18-25 years, and two-thirds are from Tier II and III towns. In the past six quarters, ISEC's Retail Brokerage revenue have been in the INR3-3.5b range, in spite of a strong growth in client addition. Considering allied revenue, which includes Prime subscription, Neo subscription, MTF, and other charges, the traction has been healthy, with total brokerage + allied revenue increasing to INR5b in 2QFY22 from INR3.5b in 1QFY21. We expect the momentum in Prime and Neo subscription to improve, with a targeted marketing approach. MTF revenue will have a linkage to market movement. Technology investments are at the core of the current transitional phase for ISEC. It is building a new app for trading, which will appeal to Gen Z and millennial customers. It is developing its Money App to enhance its product offerings in insurance, MFs, fixed income, and loans. -The management's focus has been on growing its Distribution income, wherein the respective heads of MF, insurance, and loans are accountable for customer acquisition, revenue, and technological developments.

Outlook

We expect 16%/15% revenue/PAT CAGR over FY21-24E. The stock currently trades at 14.9x FY24E P/E. We retain our Buy rating on the stock with a one-year TP of INR970 (21x FY23E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More