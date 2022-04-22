English
    Buy ICICI Securities; target of Rs 935: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey is bullish on ICICI Securities has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 935 in its research report dated April 22, 2022.

    April 22, 2022 / 11:02 PM IST
    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

    KR Choksey's research report on ICICI Securities


    Total revenue reported at INR 8,915Mn (-5.3% qoq, +20.6% yoy) due to lowered revenue by 41% qoq of issuer and advisory business segment. The impact was on account of postponement of multiple primary issues due to geopolitical tensions. Investment banking revenue stood at INR 649 Mn (+22% yoy). Revenue from Equities and Allied Business segment reported at INR 6,269Mn (+5% qoq / +30% yoy). Distribution income continued to grow at INR 1,686Mn (+3% qoq / +21% yoy). EBITDA reported at INR 5,623Mn (-7.6% qoq/ +15.7% yoy). EBITDA margin stood at 63.1% (-152bps qoq / -264bps yoy), as cost to income ratio stood at 49.1% (+319bps qoq/ +877bps yoy). The proportion of Variable expenses stood at 58% in Q4FY22 with an increase from the levels of 28% in Q1FY20. PBT reported at INR 4,539Mn (-11.0% qoq / +2.9% yoy). PBT margin stood at 50.9% (-323bps qoq / -877bps yoy) on account of higher interest expenses. PAT reported at INR 3,388Mn (-10.9% qoq / +2.8% yoy). PAT margin stood at 38.0% (-239bps qoq / -656bps yoy). EPS stood at INR 10.5.



    Outlook


    We roll forward our estimates to FY24 and our EPS estimate for FY23E/FY24E at INR 42.9 and INR 48.7, respectively. It is currently trading at P/E multiple of 13.9x / 12.3x to FY23E/FY24E EPS, respectively. We assign retain our target of INR 935/share (PE of 19.2x to FY24E EPS) and maintain our BUY rating on the stock (an upside of 56.6% over CMP).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Securities #KR Choksey #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 22, 2022 11:02 pm
