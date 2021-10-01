Buy ICICI Securities; target of Rs 915: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities (ISEC) hosted the second edition of ICICI Securities Digital Day to showcase the initiatives on building “a digitally integrated financial marketplace”. Here are our key takeaways from the interaction:

Outlook

ISEC, with its tech capabilities, is poised to see revenue and PAT CAGRs of 13.3% and 12.4%, respectively, over FY21–24E. We maintain our BUY rating and TP of INR915.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More