Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 07:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Securities; target of Rs 625: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on ICICI Securities recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 625 in its research report dated July 22, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on ICICI Securities


ICICI Securities (ISEC) delivered 47% YoY growth in PBT to INR2.6b (15% beat). However, lower tax rate YoY (25.6% vs 35.4% a year ago) led to PAT growth of 70% to INR1.9b. The quarter was characterized by strong growth in the brokerage business (+24% QoQ and +62% YoY), partly offset by muted performance in distribution (-20% QoQ and -30% YoY). Investment banking revenues were healthy at INR220m (+34% YoY and more than doubled QoQ). C/I ratio was down 370bp YoY to 52.5% driven largely by operating leverage. On back of continued momentum in equity brokerage business and healthy pipeline in investment banking business, we have upgraded earnings by ~17/13% for FY21/22. Buy with target price of INR625 (24x FY22 EPS).


Outlook


We increase our estimates by ~17/13% for FY21/22. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR625 (24x FY22E EPS).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 23, 2020 07:03 pm

