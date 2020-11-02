172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-icici-securities-target-of-rs-625-motilal-oswal-3-6049801.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 12:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Securities; target of Rs 625: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on ICICI Securities recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 625 in its research report dated October 28, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Securities


ICICI Securities (ISEC)’s PAT grew 44% QoQ / 106% YoY to INR2.8b (27% beat). The beat was driven by higher-than-expected investment banking (IB) revenue and interest income, coupled with in-line opex. Total revenue grew 25% QoQ to INR6.8b, driven by a) 10% QoQ growth in brokerage income to INR3.92b, b) 69% QoQ growth in income from services (distribution and IB revenue), and c) 44% QoQ growth in interest income to INR898m.


Outlook


We increase our estimates by ~15/5% for FY21/FY22. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR625 (23x FY22E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 12:53 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Securities #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.