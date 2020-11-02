Buy ICICI Securities; target of Rs 625: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities (ISEC)’s PAT grew 44% QoQ / 106% YoY to INR2.8b (27% beat). The beat was driven by higher-than-expected investment banking (IB) revenue and interest income, coupled with in-line opex. Total revenue grew 25% QoQ to INR6.8b, driven by a) 10% QoQ growth in brokerage income to INR3.92b, b) 69% QoQ growth in income from services (distribution and IB revenue), and c) 44% QoQ growth in interest income to INR898m.

Outlook

We increase our estimates by ~15/5% for FY21/FY22. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR625 (23x FY22E EPS).

