Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Securities; target of Rs 625: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on ICICI Securities recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 625 in its research report dated September 11, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on ICICI Securities


ICICI Securities (ISEC)’s Annual Report offers insights into the company’s strategy going forward. The focus is on five key points: 1) creating scale, 2) increasing average revenue per user (ARPU), 3) improving customer experience, 4) increasing digitization, and 5) further improving operational efficiency. The company took some key steps to increase customer acquisition and retention, including: a) a tie-up with ICICIB and b) subscription plans such as ‘Prime’ and ‘Prepaid’. These initiatives resulted in the number of active/NSE-active clients growing 16%/27% to 1.4m/1.0m. The company increased its market share in terms of NSE-active clients by 40bp to 10%.


Outlook


This should result in a 19% PAT CAGR over FY20–23E. Recent regulatory changes are likely to accelerate consolidation in the industry, and ISEC is expected to be a major beneficiary of the same. Reiterate Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 14, 2020 12:33 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Securities #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

