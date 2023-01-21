Buy ICICI Securities; target of Rs 610: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities (ISEC)’s overall revenue declined 7% YoY to INR8.8b in 3QFY23, In-line with our estimate as the weakness in retail brokerage and IB revenue was offset by strong interest rate-linked revenue (MTF and Treasury book). ISEC’s retail broking revenue declined 13% YoY to INR3.3b. The fall would have been steeper had it not been for an 18% YoY growth in interest income and 35% YoY jump in Prime Fees. Issuer services segment’s revenue dipped 56% YoY to INR483m during the quarter. PAT for 3QFY23 stood at INR2.8b (-26% YoY), in line with our estimate, while C/I ratio contracted to 57.1% (v/s our estimate of 56.2%). ISEC’s revenue for 9MFY23 stood at INR25.4b (flat YoY) with PAT at INR8.6b (-18% YoY).
Outlook
Our EPS estimates broadly remain unchanged. We maintain our BUY rating with a TP of INR610 (premised on 15x FY25E P/E).
