MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy ICICI Securities; target of Rs 578: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on ICICI Securities has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 578 in its research report dated January 27, 2021.

Broker Research
February 02, 2021 / 12:37 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey's research report on ICICI Securities


Total revenues reported at INR 6.2bn (-8.9% qoq, 46.9% yoy) as against INR 6.8bn / INR 4.2bn in Q2FY21 and Q3FY20, respectively. Revenue de-growth in segment ‘equities and allied activities’ was due to new margin norms which came in force from Dec’20. Distribution revenue grew up to INR 10.8bn (+9% qoq). EBITDA reported at INR 3.97bn (-4.1% qoq/ 79.3% yoy); however, EBITDA margin improved up to 64% (+319bps qoq / +1158bps yoy) on the back of reduction in employee expenses (-27% yoy / -2.3% yoy). Cost to income ratio has been improved up to 42.3% (-299bps qoq, -1398bps yoy). PBT reported at INR 3.6 bn (-3.9% qoq / 93.3% yoy). PBT margin reported at 57.7% (+300bps qoq / +1386bps yoy). PAT reported at INR 2.7 bn (-4.0% qoq / 94.6% yoy). PAT margin reported at 43.1% (+220bps qoq / +1056bps yoy). ROE stood at 71% (-500bps qoq / +2000 bps).



Outlook


We assign P/E multiple of 18x to our FY23E EPS of INR 32.1 to arrive at target price of INR 578/share (Previous target price: INR 565/share). We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Securities #KR Choksey #Recommendations
first published: Feb 2, 2021 12:37 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.