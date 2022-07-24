Buy ICICI Securities; target of Rs 570: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities (ISEC)’s retail broking revenue declined 25% YoY/19% QoQ in 1QFY23. Customer acquisition run rate dropped to 0.45m from 0.6m in 4QFY22. However, Prime subscription fees continued to scale up (+95% YoY) to INR626m. Issuer services segment revenue decreased 46% QoQ to INR350m led by a sharp decline in primary market activity. Overall revenue grew 6% YoY to INR7.9b, 5% above our estimates as the setback in brokerage revenue was more than offset by a beat in interest income and distribution income. PAT at INR2.7b (-12% YoY) was above our estimates by 2%, while C/I ratio inched up 480bp sequentially to 53.8% (v/s our estimate of 53%) in 1QFY23.



Outlook

We cut our FY23E/FY24E EPS by 2.6%/2.5%, respectively, to factor in weaker-than-expected traction in the broking segment and higher C/I ratio. We retain our BUY rating with a TP of INR570 (based on 15x FY24E P/E).

