    Buy ICICI Securities; target of Rs 570: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on ICICI Securities recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 570 in its research report dated July 22, 2022.

    July 24, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Securities


    ICICI Securities (ISEC)’s retail broking revenue declined 25% YoY/19% QoQ in 1QFY23. Customer acquisition run rate dropped to 0.45m from 0.6m in 4QFY22. However, Prime subscription fees continued to scale up (+95% YoY) to INR626m. Issuer services segment revenue decreased 46% QoQ to INR350m led by a sharp decline in primary market activity. Overall revenue grew 6% YoY to INR7.9b, 5% above our estimates as the setback in brokerage revenue was more than offset by a beat in interest income and distribution income. PAT at INR2.7b (-12% YoY) was above our estimates by 2%, while C/I ratio inched up 480bp sequentially to 53.8% (v/s our estimate of 53%) in 1QFY23.



    Outlook


    We cut our FY23E/FY24E EPS by 2.6%/2.5%, respectively, to factor in weaker-than-expected traction in the broking segment and higher C/I ratio. We retain our BUY rating with a TP of INR570 (based on 15x FY24E P/E).

    At 17:30 ICICI Securities Ltd. was quoting at Rs 474.45, up Rs 7.50, or 1.61 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 477.15 and an intraday low of Rs 451.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 60,448 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 26,099 shares, an increase of 131.61 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.85 percent or Rs 3.95 at Rs 466.95.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 895.60 and 52-week low Rs 408.20 on 13 October, 2021 and 04 July, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 47.02 percent below its 52-week high and 16.23 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 15,314.15 crore.


