Buy ICICI Securities; target of Rs 560: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on ICICI Securities
Total revenue reported at INR 7,936Mn (-11% qoq, +6.5% yoy) due to overall toned-down industry growth across segments. Revenue from ‘Equities and Allied Business’ segment reported sequential flat growth at INR 5,246Mn (+10% yoy). ‘Distribution income’ continued to grow at INR 1,520Mn (+1% qoq / +20% yoy). EBITDA reported at INR 4,826Mn (-14.2% qoq/ +2.6% yoy). EBITDA margin stood at 60.8% (-226bps qoq / -231bps yoy), as employee expenses stood to INR 1,750Mn (+3% qoq / +16.0% yoy) and operating expenses reported at INR 1,340 Mn (-15.8% qoq/ +5.6% yoy). Cost to income ratio stood at 53.9% (+482bps qoq/ +949bps yoy). PBT reported at INR 3,670Mn (-19.3% qoq / -11.9% yoy). PBT margin stood at 46.3% (-473bps qoq / -966bps yoy) on account of higher interest expenses. PAT reported at INR 2,736Mn (-19.4% qoq / -11.9% yoy). PAT margin stood at 34.5% (-361bps qoq / -721bps yoy). EPS stood at INR 8.46. ISEC has added 4.47 lakh clients (vs. +6.18 lakh in Q4FY22) during Q1FY23 with a client base of 80 lakhs as on Jun’22. Overall industry growth moderated on account of drop in the growth of new customer acquisition over the last 2 quarters.
Outlook
We have revised our EPS estimate downwards for FY23E/FY24E at INR 40.6 and INR 46.7, respectively. ISEC is currently trading at P/E multiple of 11.7x / 10.2x to FY23E / FY24E EPS, respectively. We assign PE multiple of 12.0x to FY24 EPS and revise our target price at INR 560/share (Previous target: INR 935) with an upside of 18.2% over CMP.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.