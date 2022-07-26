Buy ICICI Securities; target of Rs 560: KR Choksey

Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

KR Choksey's research report on ICICI Securities

Total revenue reported at INR 7,936Mn (-11% qoq, +6.5% yoy) due to overall toned-down industry growth across segments. Revenue from ‘Equities and Allied Business’ segment reported sequential flat growth at INR 5,246Mn (+10% yoy). ‘Distribution income’ continued to grow at INR 1,520Mn (+1% qoq / +20% yoy). EBITDA reported at INR 4,826Mn (-14.2% qoq/ +2.6% yoy). EBITDA margin stood at 60.8% (-226bps qoq / -231bps yoy), as employee expenses stood to INR 1,750Mn (+3% qoq / +16.0% yoy) and operating expenses reported at INR 1,340 Mn (-15.8% qoq/ +5.6% yoy). Cost to income ratio stood at 53.9% (+482bps qoq/ +949bps yoy). PBT reported at INR 3,670Mn (-19.3% qoq / -11.9% yoy). PBT margin stood at 46.3% (-473bps qoq / -966bps yoy) on account of higher interest expenses. PAT reported at INR 2,736Mn (-19.4% qoq / -11.9% yoy). PAT margin stood at 34.5% (-361bps qoq / -721bps yoy). EPS stood at INR 8.46. ISEC has added 4.47 lakh clients (vs. +6.18 lakh in Q4FY22) during Q1FY23 with a client base of 80 lakhs as on Jun’22. Overall industry growth moderated on account of drop in the growth of new customer acquisition over the last 2 quarters.

Outlook

We have revised our EPS estimate downwards for FY23E/FY24E at INR 40.6 and INR 46.7, respectively. ISEC is currently trading at P/E multiple of 11.7x / 10.2x to FY23E / FY24E EPS, respectively. We assign PE multiple of 12.0x to FY24 EPS and revise our target price at INR 560/share (Previous target: INR 935) with an upside of 18.2% over CMP.

