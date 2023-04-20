Buy ICICI Securities; target of Rs 530: Motilal Oswal

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities (ISEC)’s overall revenue declined 1% YoY to INR8.9b in 4QFY23, in line with our estimate, as the weakness in retail brokerage and IB revenue was offset by strong interest rate-linked revenue (MTF and Treasury book) and distribution income. ISEC’s retail broking revenue declined 13% YoY to INR3.2b. However, the decline in overall retail equity segment revenue was restricted to 6% thanks to 16% YoY growth in allied revenue. The issuer services segment’s revenue dipped 80% YoY to INR127m. PAT stood at INR2.6b (-23% YoY), 5% lower than our estimate, The C/I ratio increased to 60.1% (v/s our estimate of 58.7%). This includes a one-time provision of INR161m pertaining to the reversal of penalties charged to customers in lieu of the peak margin shortfall. The adjusted C/I ratio was at 58.3%, better than our estimate of 58.7%. ISEC’s revenue for FY23 stood at INR34.3b (flat YoY) and PAT at INR11.1b (- 31% YoY).



Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating with a TP of INR530 (premised on 12x FY25E P/E).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ICICI Securities - 20 -04 - 2023 - moti