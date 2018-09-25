App
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Securities; target of Rs 352: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on ICICI Securities has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 352 in its research report dated September 25, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on ICICI Securities


ICICI Securities (ISEC) is one of the strongest retail investing platforms for direct equities (9.2% vol. market share). The company has retained its market leadership position despite intense competition. ISEC has also built a strong financial products distribution business (26.2% of revenues). We believe that ISEC will be a key beneficiary as financialization of savings grows.


Outlook


We initiate with a BUY rating and TP of Rs 352 (+19.1%).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 25, 2018 05:04 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #ICICI Securities #Recommendations

