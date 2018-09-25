Buy ICICI Securities; target of Rs 352: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on ICICI Securities has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 352 in its research report dated September 25, 2018.
HDFC Securities' research report on ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities (ISEC) is one of the strongest retail investing platforms for direct equities (9.2% vol. market share). The company has retained its market leadership position despite intense competition. ISEC has also built a strong financial products distribution business (26.2% of revenues). We believe that ISEC will be a key beneficiary as financialization of savings grows.
Outlook
We initiate with a BUY rating and TP of Rs 352 (+19.1%).
