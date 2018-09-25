Buy ICICI Securities; target of Rs 352: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities (ISEC) is one of the strongest retail investing platforms for direct equities (9.2% vol. market share). The company has retained its market leadership position despite intense competition. ISEC has also built a strong financial products distribution business (26.2% of revenues). We believe that ISEC will be a key beneficiary as financialization of savings grows.

Outlook

We initiate with a BUY rating and TP of Rs 352 (+19.1%).

