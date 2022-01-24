Buy ICICI Securities; target of Rs 1000: Motilal Oswal

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Securities

ISEC witnessed flattish retail broking revenue for the seventh consecutive quarter despite improved traction in client acquisitions. However, this was more than offset by the strong performance in distribution, MTF books and investment banking revenue. Resultantly, ISEC’s 3QFY22 revenue at INR9.4b (+52% YoY) was 10% higher than our forecasts. PAT at INR3.8b (+42% YoY) was ahead of our estimates by 11%, while the C/I ratio inched up 90bp sequentially to 45.9% driven by 11% rise in other expenses (mainly marketing costs and technology investments). We have raised our FY22E/FY23E EPS by ~3%/1%, to factor in higher-than-expected traction in the distribution segment. We have, however, lowered our growth estimates for Investment Banking and MTF segments (due to the impact from ESOP funding rule).

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised TP of INR1,000 (based on 21x Sep’23E P/E), implying 22% potential upside.

At 16:00 hrs ICICI Securities Ltd. was quoting at Rs 717.50, down Rs 60.60, or 7.79 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 773.45 and an intraday low of Rs 710.00.

It was trading with volumes of 58,845 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 21,254 shares, an increase of 176.86 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 3.49 percent or Rs 28.10 at Rs 778.10.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 895.60 and 52-week low Rs 357.00 on 13 October, 2021 and 27 January, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.89 percent below its 52-week high and 100.98 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 23,151.51 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



