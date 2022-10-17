English
    Buy ICICI Prudential Life; target of Rs 755: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on ICICI Prudential Life has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 755 in its research report dated October 15, 2022.

    October 17, 2022 / 06:43 PM IST
     
     
    YES Securities' research report on ICICI Prudential Life


    Management laid down the factors that make them believe that the medium-term outlook for margin has a positive bias: While there could be some shift from Non-Par to lower-margin Par products due to the rate environment, the impact due to rising share of higher-margin Protection and Annuities would be more important. Retail protection would be coming back and the overall margin of Protection would be enhanced. Persistency delivery would also help enhance margin. Over a period of time, expense control would also contribute to improved margin.



    Outlook


    We maintain ‘Buy’ rating on IPRU with a revised price target of Rs 755: We value IPRU at 2.6x FY24 P/EV for an FY23E/24E/25E RoEV profile of 17.4/17.9%/18.0%.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 17, 2022 06:43 pm
