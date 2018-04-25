App
Apr 25, 2018 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Prudential Life; target of Rs 515: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on ICICI Prudential Life has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 515 in its research report dated April 25, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on ICICI Prudential Life


ICICI Pru Life delivered a strong set of numbers of 4QFY18. Higher share of protection,  operating  efficiency  and  lower tax rate drove its full year margin  to  16.5% (9MFY18: 13.7%). With this margin, ICICI Pru has narrowed margin  gap  with  competitors  despite higher share of ULIPs (VNB Margins- HDFC  Life:  23.2%;  SBI Life: 16%, Max Life: 18.5%). 4QFY18 APE came in at Rs.22.1bn  (+2.1%  YoY);  growth  was  subdued  on  higher  base and as new business premium declined in Jan and Feb’18.  For  FY18,  IPRU  recorded  New  Business  and Renewal Business premiums of Rs96.2bn (+17.1%) and Rs77.9bn (+23.1% YoY) respectively. For FY18, savings and protection APE grew 71.5% and 15.4% respectively resulting in the share of  protection  improving  180bps  to  5.7%.  Strong  improvement in margin resulted in VNB increasing 93.1% in FY18 to Rs 12.9bn. PAT for the quarter was down 16.4% YoY at Rs 3.4bn due to high new business strain  and  negative  investment income. We upgrade our margin assumptions resulting  in VNB increasing by 19.9/19.7% for FY19/20.


Outlook


We continue to like ICICI  Pru Life as it benefits from financialization of savings and further margin levers. We maintain BUY with an increased TP of Rs 515 (FY20 EV+ 25x FY20E VNB).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #ICICI Prudential life #Recommendations

