Buy ICICI Prudential Life; target of Rs 515: HDFC Securities

ICICI Pru Life delivered a strong set of numbers of 4QFY18. Higher share of protection, operating efficiency and lower tax rate drove its full year margin to 16.5% (9MFY18: 13.7%). With this margin, ICICI Pru has narrowed margin gap with competitors despite higher share of ULIPs (VNB Margins- HDFC Life: 23.2%; SBI Life: 16%, Max Life: 18.5%). 4QFY18 APE came in at Rs.22.1bn (+2.1% YoY); growth was subdued on higher base and as new business premium declined in Jan and Feb’18. For FY18, IPRU recorded New Business and Renewal Business premiums of Rs96.2bn (+17.1%) and Rs77.9bn (+23.1% YoY) respectively. For FY18, savings and protection APE grew 71.5% and 15.4% respectively resulting in the share of protection improving 180bps to 5.7%. Strong improvement in margin resulted in VNB increasing 93.1% in FY18 to Rs 12.9bn. PAT for the quarter was down 16.4% YoY at Rs 3.4bn due to high new business strain and negative investment income. We upgrade our margin assumptions resulting in VNB increasing by 19.9/19.7% for FY19/20.

Outlook

We continue to like ICICI Pru Life as it benefits from financialization of savings and further margin levers. We maintain BUY with an increased TP of Rs 515 (FY20 EV+ 25x FY20E VNB).

