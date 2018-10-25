App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Prudential Life; target of Rs 397: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on ICICI Prudential Life has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 397 in its research report dated October 24, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on ICICI Prudential Life


2QFY19 APE growth recovery to 6.1% YoY, and a largely stable protection share at 7.7% (-50bps QoQ) resulted in flat VNB margins of 17.5% in 1HFY19. Cost/TWRP ratio improved as a result of business growth to 15.1% in 2Q (1Q: 17.5% & FY18: 13.6%) but continues to remain high. Growth in business was largely driven by individual/group protection growing 24.3%/50.0% QoQ and ULIP which grew 49.3% QoQ. It was encouraging to see strong growth in individual protection.


Outlook


We maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 397 (Avg. FY20-21E EV + 19.8x Avg. FY20-21E VNB).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 25, 2018 12:27 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #ICICI Prudential life #Recommendations

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

