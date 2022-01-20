Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; target of Rs 772 : KR Choksey

live bse live

KR Choksey's research report on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

The GWP saw muted growth of 2.1% YoY in Q3FY22. NBP grew 12.3% YoY in Q3FY22. New Business Premium grew by 29.7% YoY to INR 102.48 bn in 9MFY22. APE for Q3FY22 stood at INR 19,290 Mn, an increase of 15.5% YoY. For 9MFY22, APE stood at INR 51.25 bn, a growth of 29.6% YoY. The VNB for 9MFY22 grew by 34.8% YoY to INR 13.88 bn. The VNB margin for 9MFY22 stood at 27.1%, up from 25.1% for FY21. In Q3FY22, VNB margins stood at 26.7% vs 25.7% in Q3FY21. The solvency ratio was 202% against the regulatory requirement of 150%. The total assets under management of the Company were INR 2,375.60 bn on December 31, 2021, which makes it one of the largest fund managers in India.

Outlook

We assign a 2.5x P/EV on FY24E EVPS of INR 304.2 and a VNB multiple of 27.8x to arrive at a weighted average Target Price (unchanged) of INR 772 per share (50:50 weights on the P/EV and appraisal value methodology); indicating a 34.4% upside from the CMP. Accordingly, we re-iterate our “BUY” rating on the shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Ltd.

At 14:50 hrs ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company was quoting at Rs 570.60, down Rs 3.35, or 0.58 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 579.25 and an intraday low of Rs 568.80.

It was trading with volumes of 43,841 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 40,818 shares, an increase of 7.41 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 5.52 percent or Rs 33.55 at Rs 573.95.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 724.50 and 52-week low Rs 411.00 on 08 September, 2021 and 22 March, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 21.24 percent below its 52-week high and 38.83 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 82,011.59 crore.

